Larmour, Laura Lee

ONTARIO: 4/24/1958-9/8/2021 Laura endured a lifetime of intense physical pain. She continued to amaze the medical professionals by living beyond their expectations by not months, but by years so she could be there for her kids and grandkids as long as possible. Laura is survived by her Son, Keith Dustin (Nikki) of Texas and his children, Eden, Boomer and Jack, Laura’s daughter Erika Istik, of Macedon and Erika’s daughter Cali. Additionally, Laura is survived by her mother, Marlene Larmour of Ontario. Sisters: Linda Lawyer (Kirk), Nancy Leimberger (Brian), Susan Guse (Roy), and Julie Will (Jim) as well as their children and many extended family members. Laura battled everything thrown her way with a determination to beat it. After the Rheumatoid arthritis finished attacking her major joints it turned to attacking her major organs. They began shutting down one by one. Lupus set in and Sweet’s Syndrome followed as she had no immune system left to fight off anything. She survived two pacemaker implants and several strokes and heart attacks although she was only 63 years old at the time of her death. She was often referred to by family as the bionic woman and she had every joint of every finger replaced as well as knees and hips. Her spine was nothing but a crumble of bone remnants yet somehow she continued to walk while doctors scratched their heads and wondered how that was even possible. Laura loved to make crafts of all sorts and she loved to sit outside and enjoy the nice weather. Laura was also a big fan of both Panda Bears and the color purple. Laura showed us all that the gift of life was not to be taken lightly. Her life lessons will never be forgotten and neither will she. Please feel free to send photos or share memories of Laura and/or her family by sending them to neleimberger@gmail.com or contribute in her memory to:

The Lupus Foundation @ https://www.lupus.org/give/ways-to-give or

The Save the Panda Wildlife Foundations @ https://wwf.panda.org/discover/knowledge_hub/endangered_species/giant_panda/whatyoucando/