Larmour, Marlene

ONTARIO: Marlene passed away on December 28, 2022 at age 88. She was predeceased by her daughter, Laura Lee Larmour; sister, Lorraine Dager.

Marlene is survived by her daughters, Linda (Kirk) Lawyer, Nancy (Brian) Leimberger, Susan (Roy) Guse, and Julie Will; grandchildren, Keith Dustin, Erika Istik, David Venor, Nicole Premo, Michael Venor, Allan Venor, Kevin Leimberger, and Rheta Thola; 7 great grandchildren; brother, Raymond (Diane) Jankowski; many nieces, nephews, and extended family.

She enjoyed writing short children’s stories and meaningful poems. It was important for her to stay in touch with relatives and friends throughout the years either by cards & letters or phone calls. Some of her hobbies were doing word searches, scrambled words, reading books, adult coloring’s, sewing, embroidering, and computer word games. When the weather permitted, she found it entertaining to watch the colorful hummingbirds from her porch.

Over the years Marlene developed a passion for cooking, canning, and baking and she was very good at it. She was also blessed to have traveled and gone on several lengthy vacations with family and had many wonderful experiences: like going up a ski lift during the fall & viewing the autumn colors from a distance. Marlene also enjoyed having brunch on a double-decker dine & cruise boat, going up in a sea plane over the Adirondack Mountains.

Marlene would enjoy playing board games with the great grandkids, making her own tie-dyed shirt, going to several special & unique museums, and going out fishing on the lake! The memories her family and friends have of Marlene are very heart-warming and genuine, just like her! Marlene’s thoughtfulness towards others was never-ending and she will be missed deeply by many.

A gathering of family and friends to Celebrate her Life will be held in May 2023, appropriately around the Mother’s Day Holiday!

A celebration of Marlene’s life will be announced at a date to be determined. Contributions in memory of Marlene may be directed to National Kidney Foundation, 1344 University Ave. #270, Rochester, NY 14607. To leave the family an online condolence, please visit www.fingerlakescremationllc.com.