Larsen, Carl H. B.

PENN YAN/WATERLOO/LYONS: Carl H. B. Larsen, 92, passed peacefully Sunday (April 25, 2021) at Wayne County Nursing Home, with his loving wife by his side.

In keeping with the wishes of the family, there will be no calling hours. A graveside service will be at the convenience of the family. Burial will be in Maple Grove Cemetery, Waterloo, NY.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Paul’s Lutheran Church, 135 Hamilton St., Penn Yan, NY, 14527 or St. Paul’s Episcopal Church, 101 E. Williams St., Waterloo, NY, 13165.

Carl was born March 2, 1929, in Milo Center, NY, the son of Jens O. and Hanna C. Hansen Larsen. He was a 1946 graduate of Penn Yan Academy. Carl was a Korean War Army veteran. He retired after 33 years of employment with NYSEG. He was a former member of IBEW Local 249 in Geneva, NY. Carl was a member of St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Penn Yan, but also attended St. Paul’s Episcopal Church in Waterloo. While attending St. Paul’s Episcopal Church, he was a member of the choir and the church social club. Carl also served as Treasurer for St. Paul’s Episcopal Church Men’s Club. He was a former volunteer for Seneca County American Red Cross Meals on Wheels. Over the years, he also donated 22 gallons of blood for the American Red Cross. Carl enjoyed his participation in the EAA (Experimental Aircraft Association) and also the International Harvester Tractor Club.

He is survived by his wife Alma J. Larsen of Lyons, NY; step-daughters Marjorie Ameele of Lyons, NY, Sarah Gansz of Clearwater, FL, and Jennifer (John) Albanese of Lyons, NY; step-grandchildren Michael and Brian Ameele; two special nephews Sonny Wilson and Paul Hassing, and nieces and nephews.

Carl was predeceased by his first wife Audrey Coash Larsen; brothers John and James Larsen; sisters Rosa Wilson and Margaret Hassing; and step-grandchild David Albanese.

