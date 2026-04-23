Larson, Bradley D

2/16/1947 – 4/16/2026

Ontario: Bradley D. Larson, born February 16, 1947, passed away peacefully at the Fairport Nursing Center on April 16, 2026, at age 79 with family by his side. He was predeceased by his parents, Bob and Shirley Larson; his brother, Paul; and brother-in-law, Jake Saulsgiver.

He is survived by his wife, Marilyn; children, Jenifer (Mike) of Tupper Lake and Robert (Sarah) of Rochester; grandson, Nicklas; sisters, Sue, Sally, Amy and Mary; several nieces, nephews, grand nieces and grand nephews.

Brad retired from Xerox Corporation after 37 years employed as a mechanical engineer and facilities manager. Brad loved to fish, bowl, garden, golf, camp, and as a creative woodworker, he often sold his crafts at various venues. He was an avid gardener ever expanding his garden and canning all the produce. He enjoyed camping with friends and relaxing over a campfire at the end of the day. He served as organizer extraordinaire for the annual Canada fishing trip with his fishing buddies. They were well fed!

After retirement he worked at Empire Lanes organizing and coaching Jr. bowling and travel teams. He so enjoyed working with the kids. Like his father, Brad loved ice cream anytime, anywhere. He routinely enjoyed playing full card BINGO with his grandson, Nick. At family gatherings and on camping trips, Brad was renowned for such creative word play in Boggle that several dictionaries were required game equipment.

The family would like to thank the staff at the Fairport Rehab and Nursing Center, especially Zoe, Joely, Loevetta, Brittany, and Tricia for the love and excellent care they gave Brad during his residence there.

A Celebration of Life will be held at the Episcopal Church of the Good Shepherd, 1130 Webster Rd., Webster, NY 14580, on Saturday, May 2, 2026, at 1pm followed by a reception in the parish hall immediately following the service.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to any Alzheimer’s, cancer, or animal charities, or a charity of your choice.

To leave the family a special memory or online condolence, please visit Brad’s guestbook at www.murphyfuneralservices.com.