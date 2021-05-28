Powered by Dark Sky
May 28th 2021, Friday
LaRue Jr., Joseph H.

by WayneTimes.com
May 28, 2021

CLYDE: Joseph H. LaRue Jr. 56, died Tuesday May 25,2021. A celebration  of life will be at a later date at the convenience of the family. Memorials may be made to the family .

Joe was born in Plainville, New Jersey, Nov. 14, 1964, son of Joseph & Shirley Petrie LaRue Sr.

He served in the Army. He was a mechanic & was a delivery person for the D&C, and Fingerlakes Times. He had delivered the papers for over 7 years.

Survived by his wife of 33 yrs. Barbara Evingham LaRue; 4 daughters, Amber (Fred) Clevinger II of Savannah , Courtney ( Dylan ) Hess of Clyde., Jordan (Henry) LaRue of Clyde, Kiersten LaRue of Clyde, Son Kyle (Amanda) LaRue of Clyde. Several grandchildren, nieces & nephews. Sister Shelly (Alan) Pentycofe, Brother Randy LaRue. Predeceased by sister Laurie. Arrangements by Pusateri-Canolesio Funeral Home, 68 Sodus St. Clyde. visit www.pusaterifunerals.com

