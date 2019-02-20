Obituaries
LaRue, Kim Edward
PORT BYRON/CLYDE: Kim Edward LaRue, 61, of Port Byron passed away Feb 19, 2019 surrounded by his family. He was the son of the late Leon and M. Ruth (Johnson) LaRue of Clyde, NY. He attended Clyde-Savannah High School and was employed at the Clyde-Savannah P&C Store in his youth. As an adult, he worked at Herman’s Sawmill in Marion, Tessy Plastics in Elbridge and Currier Plastics in Auburn. He enjoyed working on small engines and doing wood crafts. He also enjoyed playing cards and spending time with his family, and friends. He is survived by his wife Jodi; daughters Christine (Robert) Farr of Wolcott, Michelle LaRue of Wolcott; son Michael LaRue of Port Byron; grandsons Christian Farr, Drew Farr, Jordan LaRue, Dakota LaRue, AJ Huntington; great granddaughter Ayra Grace; sisters Pamela General of Rochester, Michelle Tavano of Clyde, Candy (Richard) Stewart of Texas; several nephews and best friend Ken Dean of Cato and Earl LaBar of Wolcott. He was predeceased by his parents; late wife Patricia (Jones); sister Debra Luke. Calling hours will be Sunday February 24 from 11am-1pm at Pusateri-Canolesio Funeral Home, 68 Sodus St, Clyde, NY. Memorial contributions may be made to American Cancer Society B. Thomas Golisano Hope Lodge Hospitality House, 1120 S. Goodman St, Rochester NY 14620. Arrangements by Pusateri-Canolesio Funeral Home, Clyde NY. Visit www.pusaterifunerals.com
Latest News
Marion Central to perform “No No Nanette”
Marion Central School and their award winning musical performances are doing it again this March 8th and 9th. Currently, approximately...
North Rose-Wolcott presents “Into The Woods”
North Rose-Wolcott High School students are putting the final touches on the musical “Into The Woods.” Performances are slated for...
This Week’s High School Basketball Highlights
Recent Obituaries
LaRue, Kim Edward
PORT BYRON/CLYDE: Kim Edward LaRue, 61, of Port Byron passed away Feb 19, 2019 surrounded by his family. He...
Yenei, Gary Robert
SODUS: In Loving Memory of Gary Robert Yenei, 63, entered into eternal rest on Monday January 14th, 2019, at his...
Hakes, Joan
WILLIAMSON: Joan Hakes, 86, welcomed into Heaven on Sunday, February 17, 2019. Joan was a faithful follower of her Lord,...