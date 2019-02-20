LaRue, Kim Edward

PORT BYRON/CLYDE: Kim Edward LaRue, 61, of Port Byron passed away Feb 19, 2019 surrounded by his family. He was the son of the late Leon and M. Ruth (Johnson) LaRue of Clyde, NY. He attended Clyde-Savannah High School and was employed at the Clyde-Savannah P&C Store in his youth. As an adult, he worked at Herman’s Sawmill in Marion, Tessy Plastics in Elbridge and Currier Plastics in Auburn. He enjoyed working on small engines and doing wood crafts. He also enjoyed playing cards and spending time with his family, and friends. He is survived by his wife Jodi; daughters Christine (Robert) Farr of Wolcott, Michelle LaRue of Wolcott; son Michael LaRue of Port Byron; grandsons Christian Farr, Drew Farr, Jordan LaRue, Dakota LaRue, AJ Huntington; great granddaughter Ayra Grace; sisters Pamela General of Rochester, Michelle Tavano of Clyde, Candy (Richard) Stewart of Texas; several nephews and best friend Ken Dean of Cato and Earl LaBar of Wolcott. He was predeceased by his parents; late wife Patricia (Jones); sister Debra Luke. Calling hours will be Sunday February 24 from 11am-1pm at Pusateri-Canolesio Funeral Home, 68 Sodus St, Clyde, NY. Memorial contributions may be made to American Cancer Society B. Thomas Golisano Hope Lodge Hospitality House, 1120 S. Goodman St, Rochester NY 14620. Arrangements by Pusateri-Canolesio Funeral Home, Clyde NY. Visit www.pusaterifunerals.com