LaRue, Laurie L. 

SENECA FALLS/LYONS: Age 55, passed away unexpectedly Thursday, September 27, 2018. Laurie was born September 19, 1963 in Trenton, NJ, a daughter to the late Joseph, Sr. and Shirley Petrie LaRue. She is survived by 2 children, Cory (Kalliopi) Meyers of Groveland, NY and Amanda LaRue (Ryan Haddock) of Charleston, South Carolina; 3 grandchildren, Ryley, Joseph and Noah Meyers; siblings, Randy LaRue, Sr. of Lyons, Joseph (Barb) LaRue, Jr. of Clyde, and Shelly (Adam) Pentycofe of Lyons; several nieces, nephews and extended family.