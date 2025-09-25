LaRussa, Philip N.

(1938-2025)

WOLCOTT: Philip N. LaRussa, age 87, of Wolcott, New York, passed away peacefully at his home on Friday, August 29, 2025.

Phil was born on May 28, 1938, in Batavia, New York to Paul and Nancy Tundo LaRussa.

Phil graduated from Batavia High School. After graduation Phil pursued many careers including YMCA swim instructor, U.S. Marine Corp., Prison Guard, manager for Neisner’s 5 and Dime Variety store. Finally, he enjoyed something Retail. It was during his time at Neisner’s that Phil realized his preference for independence and entrepreneurship. This realization let him to pursue his dream of opening his own business. In April 1977 Phil opened The Wolcott Bargain Center.

As a business owner, he was known for his fairness and willingness to help other individuals pursue their journey to ownership.

Phil had very little interest in hobbies as the store was his passion. He loved Judge Judy, westerns, and reading. He cherished his dogs Brady, Michael and Jackson. His commitment to their daily walks was so consistent that the entire town could set their clocks by his routine. If his neighbors on Main Street did not see him, they would check to ensure he way well.

Phil was predeceased by his parents, Paul and Nancy (Tundo) LaRussa, as well as his sons, Paul and Craig LaRussa. He also was predeceased by a special friend, Jim Gardner.

He is survived by his wife, Terry LaRussa, his step-children, James (Samantha) Gardner and Stormie (Jim) Bligh and his six grand-children; Philip, Mackenzi, Rylend, Tyler Joy, Grayden and Foster. He is also survived by his sisters; Annie LaRussa MacGregor and Gracie LaRussa Cole along with many in-laws, nieces and nephews.

A Celebration of Phil’s Life will be held on October 18, 2025, from 1:00-3:00 PM at the Red Creek Conservation Club, 6924 Waters Road, Red Creek, NY 13143. This will be a very casual gathering, as he hated to dress up. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Wayne County Humane Society located at 1475 County House Road, Lyons, NY 14489

You will be gone from our sight, but you will be forever in our heart.