Larwood, Roger Nelson

October 6th 2023, Friday
October 6, 2023

MARION/CLIFTON SPRINGS: Entered into rest on October 4th at the age of 85 with his family by his side. He is predeceased by his parents, Harold & Ada Larwood; sister, Barbara and brother-in-law, Herman Zobel; brother-in-law, Harry Conaway. Survived by his loving wife, Sheila of 66 (two weeks shy of 67) years; daughters, Kim (George) Beadle, Kathy (Bill) Walton, and Kelly (Mark) Reynolds; grandchildren, Joshua (Jessica) Beadle, Justin (Taylor) Beadle, Zachary Walton, Susan (Brandon) Dennie, Bryce, Ashton, Hayden (Laura) Reynolds; five greatgrandchildren, sister-in-law, Wanda Conway; several nieces, nephews and many life long friends.

Friends and family are invited to call 3pm - 5pm on Monday October 9th at Stevens Funeral Home, 3896 Buffalo St., Marion, NY 14505 where the service will be held 5pm immediately following calling hours. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in memory to the charity of one’s choice. Online condolences may be expressed at www.stevensfhmarion.com

