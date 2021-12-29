Larwood, Shirley Ann

SODUS: It is with great sadness that the family of Shirley announce her passing on Thursday, December 16th, 2021 at the age of 69.

Born in Sodus on December 12th, 1952. Shirley was a 1970 graduate of Newark Senior High School.

Shirley was predeceased by her parents Elsie (Crawford) and Burton Larwood.

Shirley will be remembered by her sisters Donna (Melvin) Sharrow of Ontario, Marcia (David) Wahl of Sodus, Cindy Foote of Sodus and her brother James (Beth) Larwood of Marion, her Aunts, Uncle, several nieces, nephews, cousins and long time friend Rick Vasquez.

A memorial service / celebration of her life will be held on Sunday, January 16th from 1pm to 3pm at the Sodus Center Fire Hall.

A service will be held at 3pm and a social gathering thereafter.

A private internment will be held at the East Palmyra Cemetery at a later date. Condolences may be expressed at www.HSNORTON.com.