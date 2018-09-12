Lashway, Lola Hassler 

COLUMBIA, SC: Lola H. Lashway, a longtime resident of Columbia, SC passed away July 23, 2018. Born in Canandaigua, NY on February 29, 1936; she was the daughter of the late Ralph J. Hassler and Beatrice MacMillan Hassler. Mrs. Lashway attended and graduated from Palmyra High School in Palmyra, NY where she was a member of the Honor Society and the Glee Club. Following her success in High School, she attended and graduated from the Eastman School of Dental Hygiene in Rochester, NY. Lola worked in a number of Dental Hygienist offices as a Dental Hygienist from 1957 through 2009, when she retired. On August 24, 1957, Lola married Gary Lashway at the Western Presbyterian Church in Palmyra, NY. They had two wonderful children; Kim and Matt. Lola was a long time member of Riverland Hills Baptist Church in Irmo, SC, where she was very active in several women’s church groups and various ministries. Lola’s relationships, both with family and friends, were always what was most important to her. Above everything else, the people she loved took a top priority. When she wasn’t serving the community or her family, she enjoyed playing cards in her spare time with her friends. Her two favorite games were Mexican Train and Bridge, where she was also a member of two Bridge Clubs. She and Gary enjoyed going to the movies each week and grabbing a bite to eat afterwards with friends. Lola was also a vivid gardener and loved working outside in her flower beds! Her passion for gardening led her to become a member of the Whitehall Garden Club. Her husband Gary always said that in all their days of married life, that he never heard Lola say a bad thing about any person. Lola was known for being a very loving, caring, and precious person and will be greatly missed by her family, friends, and care givers. Lola was pre-deceased by her parents Beatrice and Ralph Hassler and son-in-law, Lee Barton. She is survived by her husband of 61 years, Gary Lashway, daughter Kim Lashway Barton of Big Canoe, GA, son Matthew Lashway and daughter-in-law Maria Lashway of Columbia, SC; grandchildren Chris Lashway, Catherine Barton Lawrie, Elizabeth Barton, Griffin Barton, and Collin Lashway; great-grandchildren Hudson Barton, Penelope Lashway, and Brady Lashway; sister Janet Costa (John), brother Bill Hassler (Elaine). In lieu of flowers, Lola requested donations be made to Sharing God’s Love, 147 Friarsgate Blvd, Irmo 29063. A memorial service was held at the Riverland Hills Baptist Church in Irmo, SC on Thursday, July 26, 2018 at 11:00 am; family will receive friends from 10:00 to 10:45 am. Barr-Price.com (803)356-4411