HENRIETTA: Jon Charles Latta, age 70. Passed February 12, 2023, formerly of Newark, NY. Predeceased by his parents Milton and Irene Kane Latta, brother Leonard, sisters Virginia Moser and Diane Robles. Jon is survived by his son Joseph (Audrey) of Gunnison CO, daughter Teresa (David) Connors of Rush NY, granddaughters Gillian, Hannah, and Bridget, sister Lorraine Heidemann of MA, brother Geoffrey of Irondequoit NY, special friend and former wife Tina, and extended family members and friends. Jon was a follower of our savior Jesus Christ, as well as a gifted musician. A private service will be held at the convenience of the family.