October 27th 2023, Friday
Lauderdale Jr., Kenneth L. 

by WayneTimes.com
October 27, 2023

SAVANNAH: Kenneth Lee Lauderdale Jr., 80, passed away on Wednesday, October 25, 2023, at Hildebrandt Hospice Care Center.

Funeral services will be held at 3:30 PM on Sunday, November 5, 2023, at the Rose United Methodist Church, 10695 School Road in Rose, NY.

In Lieu of flowers, memorials in his name may be made to St. Jude’s Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Pl., Memphis TN 38105. 

Ken was born in Grove City, PA, on Sept. 25, 1943 the son of the late Kenneth and Sara Clingensmith Lauderdale. He earned his bachelor’s degree from Westminster College in PA. At Kodak, he started as a Journeyman then became a machinist and retired as an Engineer. In his spare time, he had been a volunteer fireman in Savannah and at the Lake Shore Fire Dept. A member of the Genesee Yacht Club for many years he enjoyed sailing his beloved Irwin 33 “Pride” around the lake. He enjoyed woodworking and built his entire kitchen from scratch. He served for years as Supervisor for the Town of Savannah.  Most recently, Ken served on the Board of Directors at the Batavia Downs.

 Mr. Lauderdale is survived by his wife of 27 years, Sheri Fedele; a daughter Connie Lauderdale; two sons Michael (Joellen) Lauderdale and Mark (Mindy) Fedele; eight grandchildren; three great grandchildren.  He was predeceased by two sisters Beverly Tripp and Vivian Koch. www.barisfuneral.com

