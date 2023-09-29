Lauffenburger, Dennis Robert ‘Bob” 

Bob passed away peacefully on Sunday, September 24, 2023, at the age of 77. He was born and raised in Warren, PA to the late Robert and Mary (Zarnick) Lauffenburger. He was a veteran of the United States Navy and traveled to many countries including Vietnam. Bob owned and operated machine shops for over 40 years. He enjoyed watching his grandsons ride dirt bikes, play basketball and especially drive the skid steer.

Bob was predeceased in death by his father-in-law and mother-in-law Harold and Virginia (Clark) Ginegaw, and brothers in-law Clem Ginegaw and Peter Consol. Left to cherish his memory include his wife, Ginny Lauffenburger, sons, Lance Lauffenburger (Kristi) and Luke Lauffenburger, grandsons, Brady and Parks Lauffenburger, brother, Ken Lauffenburger (Jan), sister, Annette Stanton (Brad) and many nieces and nephews

The family would like to express a special thank you to Gentiva Hospice for their suppert throughout this difficult journey and to Gordon Hospice House. For those who wish, memorial contributions in Bob’s memory may be made to Gentiva Hospice, 1308 Davie Ave., Statesville, NC 28677, www.gentiva.com, or to Hospice & Palliative Care of Iredell County, 2347 Simonton Rd., Statesville, NC 28625. www.hoic.org.

Online condolences may be made to the family at www.nicholsonfunerals.com Nicholson Funeral Home has the honor of serving the family.