October 16, 2025
Obituaries

Lauster, David B.

October 16, 2025
/ by WayneTimes.com

LYONS: David B. Lauster, 96, lifelong resident of Lyons, passed away on October 8, 2025. Active and independent for 95 years, he became less so in his final months. He died comfortably and with family in Clifton Springs Hospital, where he had been admitted for a brief illness.

Dave was born on July 27, 1929. He graduated from Lyons Central School where he played varsity football. He worked with his father “Butch” and brother Don at H.B. Lauster and Sons until its closing in 1986 and continued his career in propane distribution until his retirement a few years later. A Korean War era veteran, in 1951 he married his childhood sweetheart and love of his life Joanne Munn. Together they raised three sons in a loving family.

Dave was preceded in death by his wife of nearly 63 years, Joanne (Munn) Lauster; parents Florence (Laible) and Harold B. “Butch” Lauster; mother-in-law and father-in-law Gladys (Harrington) and A. Dwight Munn; son Steven C. Lauster; sister-in-law Dorothy (Coon) and brother, business partner Donald H. Lauster; sister and brother-in-law Joyce (William) Metz; sister-in-law and brother-in-law Shirley (Munn) and Howard George; brother-in-law Darrell Vincent.

He is survived by sons William (Katherine) and John (Tina Reed); son Steve’s life partner Deborah Ferrell; sister-in-law Marilyn (Munn) Vincent; grandchildren Mathew (Rachel), Sonya (Al Epps), and Brendon Lauster; great-grandchildren Elliot, Jesse, Gabriel and Julia Lauster; cousins, nephews and nieces.

The family would like to thank the doctors and staff of Clifton Springs Hospital and UR Medicine Hospice who eased Dave through his final journey.

A memorial will be held in the spring.

Arrangements by Boeheim-Pusateri Funeral Home.

