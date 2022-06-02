Powered by Dark Sky
June 1st 2022, Wednesday
Lautner, Rena E.

by WayneTimes.com
June 1, 2022

 WILLIAMSON: Went home to her Lord and Savior on (Tuesday) May 31, 2022 at age 78.

Predeceased by her husband: Kenneth Lautner; parents: Elisha and Angie Markes Shattuck, sisters: Ruby Ivy, Elizabeth McDonald and Yvonne Brothers.

Rena was a wonderful, loving, caring, and helpful person. Nobody was a stranger to her. Her greatest joy was assisting others in the community through the food pantry and her church.  Rena was very proud to be the last original pillar member of Christian Love (Cornerstone) Fellowship.

Survived by her loving children: Ellen (Dale Poole) Bruinix, Rowena DeBurgomaster, Nancy (Jeff) Sitter, Lt. Kenneth (Natalie) Lautner, Jr. and Deborah (Scott) Carpenter; grandchildren: Jennifer (Dan) Dickinson, Amanda Finch, Benjamin (Stephanie) Bruinix, Cpl. Marcus DeBurgomaster Jacob (Courtney) and Jonathan Sitter, Brett DeBurgomaster, Kenneth “Trey” and Johnny Lautner, Mackenzie and Maverick Carpenter; great grandchildren: Josie, George, Claire, and Wyatt; sisters:  Louise (Kurt) Contant and Susie Converse; brothers: Loren, William, and James (Sharon) Shattuck; sister in law: Carol (Calvin) Clark; brother in law: Frederick (June) Lautner, Jr.; special friends: Susan Lyon and Sue Buys; many extended family members and numerous friends.

A celebration of Rena’s life will be held on (Sunday) June 12, 2022 from 3pm-5pm at the Williamson Fire Department Hall.

In lieu of flowers, donations in loving memory of Rena can be made to the Williamson Come-Unity Center.

Online condolences can be expressed at www.youngfuneralhomeny.com

