LaValley, Starr F.
SODUS/GREECE: Age 57, passed away on December 25th, 2019. She is predeceased by her parents, Florence (Harter) & Larry LaValley Sr.; brother, Randy LaValley. She is survived by her daughter, Jessica (Jon) Resides of Hilton; 3 grandchildren; siblings, Penny (George) Wickman of TN and Larry (Judy) LaValley of Wolcott; several nieces, nephews, cousins; and a host of other relatives and friends. A “Celebration of Her Life” will be held 1:00pm-6:00pm, Sunday, January 19th, 2020 at the American Legion Post #881, 10675 Ridge Rd., Wolcott, NY 14590. Condolences may be expressed at www.hsnorton.com. Arrangements entrusted to Norton Funeral Home, 45 W. Main St., Sodus, NY 14551
Lippert, Dorothy Resue Karney
December 24, 2019-1920-2019 WOLCOTT: Dorothy, 99, passed away peacefully on December 24. Predeceased by her husband, Clifford Lippert; Brothers Milo...
Crouse, Robert “Bob”
PORT GIBSON: Age 59, went to be with the Lord on December 23, 2019. Raised in Shortsville, NY, he graduated...