LaValley, Starr F. 

SODUS/GREECE: Age 57, passed away on December 25th, 2019. She is predeceased by her parents, Florence (Harter) & Larry LaValley Sr.; brother, Randy LaValley. She is survived by her daughter, Jessica (Jon) Resides of Hilton; 3 grandchildren; siblings, Penny (George) Wickman of TN and Larry (Judy) LaValley of Wolcott; several nieces, nephews, cousins; and a host of other relatives and friends. A “Celebration of Her Life” will be held 1:00pm-6:00pm, Sunday, January 19th, 2020 at the American Legion Post #881, 10675 Ridge Rd., Wolcott, NY 14590. Condolences may be expressed at www.hsnorton.com. Arrangements entrusted to Norton Funeral Home, 45 W. Main St., Sodus, NY 14551