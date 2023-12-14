LaValley, Vickie J. Baker

NORTH ROSE: Vickie J. Baker LaValley, 62, of North Rose, passed away peacefully in her home in North Carolina, surrounded by her family, on December 11, 2023.

Vickie was born on March 26, 1961 to William and Ruth Baker, and lived in many places due to military life but called North Rose – Wolcott her home for the last 50 years. Vickie was a vibrant woman and loved her family and friends very much. North Carolina and all of her grandchildren held a very special place in her heart.

She is predeceased by her father, William, her mother, Ruth, and sister, Becky Paul. Vickie is survived by her loving husband, Jon LaValley, and her six children, numerous grandchildren and two brothers: Ashley P. Meaders (Eddie), Aubrey P. Vague (Evan, Adelyn, Emberly and grandson 2024), Zachary Pentycofe, OJ LaValley (Carrie, Dakota and Dominic), Will LaValley (Dani, Gwen, William Jon, Samuel, and Frederick) and Matt LaValley (Keri, Madilynn and grandson 2024), brother Don Baker (Victoria, Paul and Chris) and brother Bill (William) Baker (Marsh).

Services will be held on December 30, 2023 at the Elks Lodge in Wolcott, NY. Calling hours will be from 1-2pm, service from 2-3 and wake to follow until 5pm.

In lieu of flowers, please consider a living arrangement as Vickie was an avid gardener and her family would like to carry on this tradition.