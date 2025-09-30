LaVancha, Harvey D. 

HARRISVILLE/WILLIAMSON NY: Harvey Dean LaVancha passed away on September 27, 2025, just 3 weeks after his 89th birthday.

He was born on September 6, 1936, at Lowville Hospital in Lowville, New York, to the late Henry and Blanche (Mercell) LaVancha. He was predeceased by sixteen siblings, two granddaughters, a great-grandson, and many other beloved family members.

Raised on a small farm in Harrisville, NY, he learned early on how to pulp and cut logs, harvest hay, and care for gardens and livestock. It was also there that he first discovered fishing and hunting, hobbies that would remain among his greatest passions throughout life. After his mother’s passing when he was just seven, he was raised by his father and older siblings. He attended Harrisville Central School for most of his education, with a year spent at General Martin School in Glenfield and a year spent at Rogers Crossing Country School.

He enlisted in the United States Navy during the Korean War era, serving on active duty from 1955 to 1957, and then continued his service in the Naval Reserve until 1963. He completed basic training at the Naval Training Center in Bainbridge, Port Deposit, Maryland. He often shared with pride that his test scores suggested he was well-suited to become either a priest or a chef. He served aboard the USS Tarawa (CV-40), an aircraft carrier based out of Rhode Island, completing two world cruises that took him to the Caribbean, Puerto Rico, Haiti, the Virgin Islands, Singapore, Korea, Japan, and Cuba. He also spent six to eight months in Boston while the ship was in dry dock. During his time in the Navy, and in the years shortly after, he became the proud father of four children: Curtis of Louisiana, Rose of Pennsylvania, Harvey of New York, and Wade of New York. His first marriage later ended in divorce.

After completing his service in the Navy, he survived a serious car accident. Once recovered, he spent time traveling the roads and working in various trades. He worked with a long-distance moving company from New Jersey to San Francisco, and later in Texas catching fish bait between California and Amarillo. He also spent time working in South Carolina before returning home for construction work. In his late twenties, he moved to Sodus, NY, where he joined the Sodus Volunteer Fire Department. Over the years, he held jobs in Pultneyville on a fruit farm for Mr. Wilbur, remodeling homes, and at the Madison mink ranch in Ontario. Eventually, he started his own painting business. During this time, he also discovered a passion for racing. He purchased a brand-new Road Runner and went on to compete in numerous races, proudly bringing home many trophies.

In 1970, he began dating the love of his life, and on April 29, 1972, he married his second wife, Mary (Hann). Their marriage was blessed with six children: Joe (Ben) of North Carolina, Glen (Teresa) of Georgia, Candace (Dennis) Knaak of New York, David of New York, Laura (Ron) Bailey of New York, and Tammy (Joe) Frank of New York. Harvey went on to enjoy a successful 29-year career as a Davenport screw machinist, holding positions at Radex, Camtech, Garlock, Harris, Ontario Machine, and Termatec Molding. After retirement, he continued to work in various roles, humorously referring to himself as both an ‘attendant’ and a ‘chemist.’ A self-taught man, he had a lifelong love of learning and was always eager to teach himself new skills.

His greatest joys were his wife, children, and grandchildren. He devoted time to volunteering as a Cub Scout leader when his boys were young and loved sharing hunting and fishing with his family. He enjoyed gardening and proudly followed the sports and activities of his children and grandchildren. In later years, he especially appreciated listening to books on tape. Harvey will be remembered for his care and concern, his advice and love, his humor and stories, his wit, and yes-even his stubbornness. These qualities, and the countless memories he created with his family, will be deeply missed.

Harvey will be lovingly remembered by his wife of fifty-three years, Mary; his ten children; thirty-six grandchildren; and fifty-five great-grandchildren. He is also survived by his younger brother, Duane of New York, along with a host of other cherished relatives and friends.

The family would like to extend a heartfelt thank you to the dedicated staff of the VA, Tina from the Lipson Cancer Center, and his compassionate palliative care nurse practitioner, Pam, for their wonderful care and support.

"I lived a long life and I don’t owe this world anything."

Family and friends are invited to call from 10:00 to 11:00 a.m. on Monday, October 13, 2025, at Grace Ridge Church, 4984 Ridge Road, Williamson, NY. A memorial service celebrating Harvey’s life will follow at 12:00 noon.

In lieu of flowers, donations in loving memory of Harvey may be made to Grace Ridge Church, 4984 Ridge Road, Williamson, NY 14589, or to Full Gospel Tabernacle Church, 614 Clifford Avenue, Rochester, NY 14621

