LaVare (Pasnak), Elizabeth

Passed at home on March 23rd with family by her side.

Born March 31, 1931 to Peter and Anna Pasnak. Predeceased by her husband Charles LaVare and brother Peter. She is survived by her children Charles Jr (Hope) LaVare, daughter Karen (Charlie) Riggs and Daughter Peggy (Scott) Hall. Grandchildren Kevin (Syeda) LaVare, Heather, Mariah Craine, Tamron (Mike) Forbes, Christi Biroscak, Renea (Ken) Braley, Nathan Hall, Tiffany (Eric) Williams. Great grandchildren Jessenia, Sumiaya, Nolan, Landon, Amberly, Quinn, Kylie and Rowan.

Anyone that knew her loved her sense of humor and her giving personality.

There will be a celebration of life in the near future.

Say a prayer for her that she rests in peace.