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Times of Wayne County
P.O. Box 608 • Macedon, NY 14502
Phone: (315) 986-4300
Obituaries

LaVare (Pasnak), Elizabeth

April 2, 2026
/ by WayneTimes.com

Passed at home on March 23rd with family by her side.

Born March 31, 1931 to Peter and Anna Pasnak.  Predeceased by her husband Charles LaVare and brother Peter.  She is survived by her children Charles Jr (Hope) LaVare, daughter Karen (Charlie) Riggs and Daughter Peggy (Scott) Hall. Grandchildren Kevin (Syeda) LaVare, Heather, Mariah Craine, Tamron (Mike) Forbes, Christi Biroscak, Renea (Ken) Braley, Nathan Hall, Tiffany (Eric) Williams.  Great grandchildren Jessenia, Sumiaya, Nolan, Landon, Amberly, Quinn, Kylie and Rowan. 

Anyone that knew her loved her sense of humor and her giving personality.

There will be a celebration of life in the near future.

Say a prayer for her that she rests in peace.

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Times of Wayne County

Phone: (315) 986-4300 • Fax: (315) 986-7271
P.O. Box 608 • Macedon, NY 14502
news@waynetimes.com
© 2025 Times of Wayne County | Portions are © 2025 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or distributed. Stock images by DepositPhotos.