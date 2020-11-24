Lawrence, Benjamin G.

PALMYRA: Benjamin passed away on November 19, 2020 at age 26. He is survived by his mother, Laurie (Jeff Carlson) Lawrence and his father, Greg (Jackie Wirth) Lawrence; brother, Tyler (Jena) Lawrence; sister, Cassidy (Garron Braman) Lawrence; MacKenzie, Bradon, and Skyler Carlson; grandparents, Frank and Bronwen Lawrence, Victor and Jane Hill, Jr.; many aunts, uncles, cousins, “His Flock” and friends. All services will be private. Benjamin will be privately laid to rest in Palmyra Village Cemetery. Contributions in Benjamin’s memory may be directed to the Palmyra Community Center, 424 Stafford St., Palmyra, NY 14519 or Recovery Fitness, recoveryfitness.org. To leave the family an online condolence, please visit www.murphyfuneralservices.com.