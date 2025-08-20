Lawrence, Frank Freer

PALMYRA: Lawrence passed away at home on Sunday, August 17, 2025 at the age of 90. Born on February 13, 1935 in Canandaigua, NY, he is predeceased by his parents George Bowman Lawrence and Florence Freer Lawrence; brother George; sisters Joan and Nancy and grandson Ben. He is survived by his loving wife of 65 years Bronwen; sons Greg (Jackie) and Steve (Jennifer) Lawrence; grandchildren Ryan (Ashley), Tyler (Jena), Alanah (Tim), Cassidy (Garron) and Sidney; eight great-grandchildren; sister Sandra Cleason; brother-in-law Gordon VanKouwenberg and many special nieces and nephews.

Frank grew up in Palmyra and was a 1953 graduate of Palmyra High School. He went on to Alma College in Michigan where he received his 4 year degree and played football for “The Scots.” Frank was an educator at Imlay City before returning to New York State to teach and coach in Lyons, Waterville, Gates-Chili and eventually retiring from Pittsford Central Schools in 1991 where he had been a middle school guidance counselor. As a ski instructor Frank had started a Ski Club in every district he taught in. He was an avid reader and golfer and had wintered in Florida for 32 years camping in the State Parks. In the summer he spent 55 years camping with his family on Cape Cod. He and Bron had traveled to 52 countries together.

Frank was lifelong member and elder of Western Presbyterian Church of Palmyra. He was active in the Palmyra-Macedon Lions Club and had volunteered for Home Meal Service and as a driver for We Care.

Frank was a man who loved with his heart, encouraged with his words, inspired with his faith and taught the value of working hard and being honest and dependable.

A memorial service will be held at 11am on Saturday, August 23rd at Western Presbyterian Church of Palmyra, 101 E. Main St., Palmyra. Those wishing may make contributions in Frank’s memory to: Palmyra Community Center, 240 Stafford St., Palmyra, NY 14522; Palmyra-Macedon Lions Club, P.O. Box 83, Palmyra, NY 14522 or to Western Presbyterian Church of Palmyra, 101 E. Main St., Palmyra, NY 14522