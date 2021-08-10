Powered by Dark Sky
August 11th 2021, Wednesday
Lawrence, John S.

by WayneTimes.com
August 10, 2021

NEWARK: John S. Lawrence, 79, passed away suddenly on Wednesday, July 28, 2021.  

John was born on January 10, 1942 in Newark, NY, the son of the late Robert (Mildred Bullock) Lawrence.  He spent his life in the Newark area. John proudly served in the US Air Force. He worked for the Nielson Corporation for most of his career and spent the last working years as a long-distance truck driver. John enjoyed reading, golfing, boating/fishing, family gatherings, and socializing with friends. For many years, John loved taking his annual trip to the Indianapolis 500 to reunite with lifelong friends and family. He was also known for his compassion and for helping others in their time of need.

John will be remembered by his sister-in-law, Deborah Lawrence; nieces and nephews Kelly (Spencer) Perkins, David Lawrence, Gary (Lori) Guthrie and Kimberly (Scott) Chaffee; several cousins, great-nieces, great-nephews and friends.

John was predeceased by his wife, Marilyn Lawrence, brother, William Lawrence.  

Please join the family from 2 to 6 p.m. on Saturday (AUG. 28) at the Elks Club, 223 South Main Street, Newark, NY 14513 for a celebration of John’s life.  

Please write a memory or condolence to the family by visiting

www.watermanfuneralhome.com

