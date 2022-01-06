Lawrence, Jr., Richard J. “Rick”

MARION: Born on Monday, April 18, 1960 to the late Pamella K. and Richard J. Lawrence, died unexpectantly, Thursday, December 9, 2021 at the age of 61. Rick is survived by his father Richard J. Lawrence, aunts, uncles, many cousins, and friends. Also survived by his dear friend Kayci, whom he regarded as the “daughter” he never had.

Rick attended the Palmyra-Macedon Central Schools and graduated with the class of 1978. While in school he participated in track and field and soccer events. Rick was an avid scout and boy scout having earned the Eagle Scout rank in January 1976. He also earned the Ad Altare Dei award at St. Anne’s Church and the Diocese of Rochester. After high school, Rick earned an associate in applied science degree from the Agricultural and Technical College at Alfred, NY; he went on to graduate in 1985 with a bachelor of science degree from the Rochester Institute of Technology with a degree in Nuclear Medical Technology. He worked in hospitals in Newark, Syracuse and Rochester, NY, and Springfield, MO and finally at Geneva General Hospital where he retired from in May, 2020 as the director of the nuclear medicine program.

Rick had some hobbies that he enjoyed during his adult years which include a Civil War organization known as the North-South Skirmish Association (Civil War type shooting). He was the leader of a cannon crew as well as being a rifle and pistol shooter. He received many awards for these endeavors. Rick belonged to S.C.O. P. E. and was a life member of the National Rifle Association. Rick enjoyed deer hunting. He also enjoyed spending time on his property, tinkering, always doing something to improve his property. Some of the property was left natural and had a pond and trails through it ...his own mini nature center. Rick referred to himself as a gentleman farmer, he raised chickens and sold eggs, of various colors, under the name of Rick’s Chicks.

A Memorial Mass to celebrate the life of Rick, will be offered on Thursday, January 20, 2022 at 1PM in St. Katharine Drexel Parish in St. Anne’s Catholic Church, 136 Church Street, Palmyra, NY. To leave a condolence, light a candle, or to upload a photo please visit www.murphyfuneralservices.com. Donations in memory of Rick may be directed to Alfred State SUNY College of Technology at www.alfredstate.edu./make-a-gift.