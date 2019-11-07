Lawrence, Marilyn E. 

NEWARK: Marilyn E. Lawrence, 73, passed away on Wednesday, November 6, 2019, at her home. Family and friends may attend Marilyn’s funeral service, Saturday, November 9th at 10 a.m. at the Newark First United Methodist Church, 301 S. Main Street, Newark, NY. A luncheon will follow at the church. Burial will be at 2 p.m. in North Wolcott Cemetery. In memory of Marilyn, in lieu of flowers, please consider donations to Laurel House, 224 Fair Street, Newark, NY 14513 or Rotary Club of Newark, P.O. Box 374, Newark, NY 14513. Marilyn was born the daughter of the late George N. and Marjorie E. (Field) Guthrie on Saturday, October 5, 1946, in Auburn, NY. She graduated from Newark High School class of 1964. After high school she received an associate degree from Morrisville College. Marilyn worked as the Executive Director for International Municipal Signal in Newark. She enjoyed reading, playing golf and listening to southern gospel music, mainly the Gaithers. Marilyn was a member of Newark Rotary, First United Methodist Church of Newark and American Association of Executives. Marilyn will be remembered by her loving and devoted husband, John S Lawrence; sister-in-law, Deborah Lawrence; several nieces and nephews. Marilyn was predeceased by her brother and sister-in-law Gary (Mary) Guthrie; brother-in-law William Lawrence. You may write a memory or condolence to the family by visiting www.watermanfuneralhome.com.