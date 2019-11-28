Lawrence, Pamella K.  “Pam”

PALMYRA/LYONS: Passed away with her family by her side on Monday, November 25, 2019 at the Wayne County Nursing Home at the age of 81. Pamella was born on Saturday, October 22, 1938 to the late Carles P. and Kathleen “Hayden” Henderson in Barlow, Kentucky. She was predeceased by her brothers, Donald, Dr. Kenneth and Samuel Henderson. Survived by her husband of 61 years, Richard “Dick” Lawrence; son, Richard “Rick” Lawrence; siblings, Bill (Lisa) Henderson, Kerry Henderson, Debbie (Mark) Hereford, and Lori (Dr. Joseph) Wiggins; extended family and friends. Pamella was an RN and had worked at Newark-Wayne Community Hospital for many years. She had also obtained a teaching certificate that enabled her to instruct courses in becoming a nurses aide, and an LPN. She was active with Cub Scouts and had obtained the Silver Fawn Award for Boy Scouts. Pamella was also instrumental in the formation of the Medical Explorer Post “98.6” at the Newark-Wayne Community Hospital. Pamella was respected by her colleagues, loved by all she touched, and the world is going to be a sadder place without her. Family and friends are invited to a celebration of Pamella’s life on, Wednesday, December 4, 2019 at 1PM, where a Memorial Mass will be offered at the St. Anne’s Catholic Church/St. Katharine Drexel Parrish, 130 Church St., Palmyra, NY 14522. Expressions of Sympathy in memory of Pamella may be made in the form of a donation to the Wayne County Nursing Home, 1529 Nye Road, Lyons, NY 14489, or the Rochester Area Right to Life, 675 Ling Road, Rochester, NY 14612 (www.legacyrighttoliferoch.org). To leave a condolence, light a candle, or upload a photo, please visit www.murphyfuneralservices.com.