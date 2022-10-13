Lawrence, Ronald “Ron” L. 

WILLIAMSON: Entered into rest on October 8, 2022 at age 94.

Predeceased by his Cherished Wife: Doris Morgan Lawrence; brothers: Elwood and Ralph Lawrence; sisters: Eleanor Plassche, Edith DeLass, and Marion Van Tassel; nieces: Saralee Plassche, Linda Schiffer; nephews: Darwin Plassche, William Lawrence, Jon Van Tassel and Garton Van Tassel; great niece: Morgan Elizabeth Verbridge.

Ron was a lifelong member of the American Baptist Churches in Ontario and Williamson. He served on the Board of Directors for Fairport Baptist Homes for 20 years. Ron was past sexton of the Ontario Baptist Church. Ron was well known for delivering Meals on Wheels for 20 years to Wayne County residents. He assisted with building homes for Wayne County Habitat for Humanity. Ron was a high school member of the Future Farmers of America and became an owner and operator of his own farm that led to a lifelong membership of the Farm Bureau. Ron was a member of the Ontario and Pultneyville Historical Societies and supporter of and donor to the Heritage Square Museum. He assisted in running the Wayne County CROP Walk, volunteered with the Wayne ARC Friendship Group and built floats for the annual ARC parades. Although Ron and Doris did not have children of their own, they shared their lives and love with many children in the area. Ron will truly be missed by many.

Ron is survived by his in laws: Alice (Lucieer) Morgan and Ralph and Jane (Boerman) Morgan and many beloved nieces, nephews and extended family members. He also had many neighbors that were very special to him.

All services will be private. Burial in Lake View Cemetery.

Donations in loving memory of Ron can be made to Wayne County Meals on Wheels or Habitat for Humanity of Wayne County.

