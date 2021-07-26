Lawrence, Ronald Wayne

June 7, 1949 - July 23, 2021

WALWORTH: Ronald “Ronnie” Lawrence left this world unexpectedly on Friday, July 23 at the not-old-enough age of 72. Ron was born on June 7, 1949 in Norwich, NY to the late Frederick and Emily (Greene) Lawrence.

After graduating from high school in DeRuyter, Ronnie served from 1968-1974 in the United States Coast Guard on the USCGC Tamaroa (WMEC-166) and in Juneau, Alaska, a source of immense pride for him. In 1983, he married Chris Aarne, and they built a life and family together as they moved from Cortland to Durham, NC to Warrenton, VA, before settling back in Walworth in 1996. For many years during his rich life, Ron enjoyed hitting the greens for 18 holes of golf with his brothers and his father, perfecting his vegetable gardens, and building a successful career in telecommunications at Nortel and GE. More than anything, though, Ronnie cherished time with his family; he was happiest during the times when they were all able to be together. He was well-known for naptime snuggles with his grandchildren, dogs and cats, making babies smile with his silly faces, and spreading his contagious laughter during holiday gatherings.

He was fiercely loved and will be sorely missed.

In addition to his parents, Ron is preceded in death by his brother, Fred Lawrence; and his father- and mother-in-law, John and Marie Aarne. He is survived by his loving wife of 37 years, Chris; children: Jill (Greg), Becky, Jon, and Carrie (Charles); grandchildren: Emily, Lizzy, Landon, Annie and Ayla; siblings: Diane (Skip), Kay (Steve), Wendy, Gary (Mary Jo) and Vicki (Kevin); along with many adored nieces, nephews and extended family and friends.

Family and friends are invited to join together to celebrate Ronnie’s life on Thursday, July 29 from 5:00-7:00 p.m., at the Murphy Funeral & Cremation Chapel, 1040 State Route 31, Macedon, NY 14502. Minister and friend Don Davis will hold a short prayer at 6:30 to end the evening. Ron will later be laid to eternal rest at Sampson Veterans Military Cemetery in Romulus.

Memorials in memory of Ronnie may be directed to The Coast Guard Foundation: https://coastguardfoundation.org. To light a candle, leave a condolence, or to upload a photo please visit www.murphyfuneralservices.com.