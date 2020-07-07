Lawson, Frances M. 

NEWARK: Frances M. Lawson, 81, of Miller Rd, died July 2, 2020. A Memorial Mass will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Friday (July 10) at at St. Michael’s Church, Newark. Burial will be in Newark Cemetery. Memorials to St. Michael’s Church, Newark. Fran was born in Newark on May 14, 1939, daughter of Michael and Mary Santelli Marro. She had worked in her earlier years at Jackson & Perkins, NDC, Village Store in Geneva, Hallmark in Newark and Chefs Outlet in Junius. She was a member of St. Michael’s Church. She is survived by her husband of 48 years, Walt; daughter, Michelle (Robert) Barber of Seneca Falls; two stepsons Walter Jr. and Curt Lawson; sister, Anna Napoleon of Newark; eight grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; as well as several nieces and nephews. Arrangements by Schulz-Pusateri Funeral Home, Newark N.Y. Visit www.pusaterifunerals.com