Obituaries
Lawson, Fred J.
PALMYRA: Fred J Lawson, of Palmyra NY passed in his sleep at his home on July 12th, 2020 at age 74. He was born in Rochester, NY. Fred was the 10th child of Evelyn (Male) Lawson and Herbert J Lawson. He was pre-deceased by his parents, 4 brothers and 2 sisters. Fred is survived by his son, Joby (Linda) Lawson of Walworth; as well as Fred’s 2 sisters; Katherine (Dale) Powell of Port Byron, Margaret Watts of Manchester, and his brother Walt Lawson of Newark. After his service in the United States Marines Corps, as a combat engineer during Vietnam, Fred returned home to start a family and ultimately began his lifelong career with the Palmyra Highway Department, retiring after 36 years of service. During his retirement he enjoyed tending his numerous flower gardens, working on various outdoor projects around his home, as well as helping others with their projects… he was always busy. He loved nature and the outdoors and spending time with his cat “Buddy”. He always looked forward to his “coffee time” at the Akropolis as well. A graveside service for Fred will be held on Saturday (August 1), 12 PM at Marion Cemetery. To leave Fred’s family an online condolence, to light a digital candle or to upload a photo, please visit www.murphyfuneralservices.com. In lieu of flowers please consider a donation to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital or Lollypop Farm – Humane Society of Greater Rochester on Fred’s behalf. He would appreciate that.
Latest News
Second Annual Wayne County Startup Pitch Competition begins
The Wayne County Economic Development Corporation (WEDC) is seeking entries for the second Annual Wayne County Startup Pitch Competition. The...
Wayne County celebrates National Ice Cream Month
Wayne County Dairy Princess, Kailey Kuhn and her Alternate Dairy Princess, Sarah Lovell, Kailey Vernon and Gabriella Taylor, have been...
This Week in Local Sports – Youth Baseball
Recent Obituaries
Lawson, Fred J.
PALMYRA: Fred J Lawson, of Palmyra NY passed in his sleep at his home on July 12th, 2020 at age...
Parr ,James R.
PALMYRA: Jim passed away on Sunday, July 19, 2020 at age 70. He was predeceased by his parents, Richard and...
Sperring, Donna L.
WILLIAMSON: Went to be with the Lord on July 18, 2020 at the age of 73. She is predeceased by...