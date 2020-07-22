Lawson, Fred J. 

PALMYRA: Fred J Lawson, of Palmyra NY passed in his sleep at his home on July 12th, 2020 at age 74. He was born in Rochester, NY. Fred was the 10th child of Evelyn (Male) Lawson and Herbert J Lawson. He was pre-deceased by his parents, 4 brothers and 2 sisters. Fred is survived by his son, Joby (Linda) Lawson of Walworth; as well as Fred’s 2 sisters; Katherine (Dale) Powell of Port Byron, Margaret Watts of Manchester, and his brother Walt Lawson of Newark. After his service in the United States Marines Corps, as a combat engineer during Vietnam, Fred returned home to start a family and ultimately began his lifelong career with the Palmyra Highway Department, retiring after 36 years of service. During his retirement he enjoyed tending his numerous flower gardens, working on various outdoor projects around his home, as well as helping others with their projects… he was always busy. He loved nature and the outdoors and spending time with his cat “Buddy”. He always looked forward to his “coffee time” at the Akropolis as well. A graveside service for Fred will be held on Saturday (August 1), 12 PM at Marion Cemetery. To leave Fred’s family an online condolence, to light a digital candle or to upload a photo, please visit www.murphyfuneralservices.com. In lieu of flowers please consider a donation to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital or Lollypop Farm – Humane Society of Greater Rochester on Fred’s behalf. He would appreciate that.