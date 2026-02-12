Leach, Gwen M. (Marszalkowski) 

“Chickie”

Sunrise: March 16, 1955 - Sunset: February 9, 2026

Beautiful, loving, kind wife, mother, Grammy and friend.

WOLCOTT: “Chickie” passed away at home with her husband and daughters at her side. To know Chickie was to love Chickie. She will be truly missed by many.

Chickie is survived by her husband of 51 years, Tom Leach and her daughters Heather Perce and Holly (Jeremy) Neu. Her grandchildren: Orry (Caitlin) Perce, Garth (Kelle) Perce, Hunter Perce, Charles Quaqliata, Shania (Travis) Barnett, Madeline Quagliata, Riley (Candace) Quagliata, Jeremy Jr., Sage and Tucker Neu. Her Great-grandchildren: Brooklyn and Isabella Perce, Sophia, Paisley, Kadie, Blake, Wyatt, Lincoln, Maverick, Liam, Lynaye and Lakelynn.

She is also survived by her very special friends Terri and Rodney Hill as well as Theresa and Justin and Glenn Perce. Her siblings Lenny (Linda), Paul and MaryAnn (Michael) and a host of nieces and nephews.

Chickie is predeceased by her extremely loved fur baby Snickers and sister-in-law Jeanette.

Love and remembrance calling hours will be held on Sunday February 22, 2026 from 1-4 at Norton Funeral Home 5925 New Hartford St. Wolcott NY.

A gathering will be held at the end of calling hours. Location to be announced.