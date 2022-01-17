Lead, Nancy Ann

LYONS: Nancy Ann Lead, 79, passed away on Friday, January 14, 2022 at the Clifton Springs Hospital.

Friends may call from 10-12 PM on Thursday, January 20, 2022 at the Weeks-Keysor Funeral Home, 5 Phelps St., Lyons, NY. Funeral services will follow at the funeral home at Noon. Burial will be in South Lyons Cemetery.

Nancy was born on January 29, 1942 in Lyons, NY, the daughter of the late Caroll and Eva Mae Hildebrandt McMillin. For many years, she was a member of the Lyons Fire Department Ladies Auxiliary. She always made it a priority to attend her children’s and grandchildren’s sporting events. She enjoyed watching tennis on TV. Embroidering baby blankets was a favorite pastime of hers.

Mrs. Lead is survived by four children Tammy (Christopher) Maddock, Timothy (Yvonne) Lead, Heidi (Steven) Achille, Brandi (David) Seager; eleven grandchildren Brad (Heather), Bryan, Brett (Nadine Longmore) Maddock, Caleb and Casey Lead, Alexandra, Anthony, Nicholas Achille, Harley, Jacob, Gilbert Seager; three great grandchildren Harper, Jackson, and Hadley Maddock; two sisters Linda Busco and Krystine Ruckdeschel; two brothers Richard and Harry Aunkst; a brother-in-law Walter (Marion) Lead. She was predeceased by her husband Harold Lead in 2010; two sisters Robin Poole and Yvonne Brazis.

