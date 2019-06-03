Lebbert, Harold F. 

SODUS, NY/ARCADIA, FL: WWII Veteran. Passed away suddenly on May 25, 2019, at age 95. He was predeceased by his parents, Fred and Mary; brother, Martin; sisters, Clara, Helen, Ethel; son, Carl; granddaughter, Stephanie; and the mother of his children, Dorothy. He is survived by his wife, MayBelle; his children, Fred (Cheryl Flowers), Mary (Jack) Blankenberg, Susan Ross; step-daughters Carol (Frank) Coyle, Sue (Brent) Sehnert, Barbara (Dele) Olaewe; 7 grandchildren; 5 step-grandchildren; 6 great-grandchildren; 2 great-great- grandchildren; several nieces and nephews, and a host of other relatives and friends. Harold was very dedicated in his service to his country and his community. He was a friend to many and respected and loved by all. Harold will be greatly missed. Family and friends may call Tuesday, June 18, 2019, from 2 pm - 4 pm and 7 pm - 9 pm at the H.S. Norton Funeral Home, 45 W. Main St., Sodus, NY. Funeral service will be held Wednesday, June 19, 2019, at 10:30 a.m. at First United Presbyterian Church, 31 W. Main St., Sodus, NY. Burial immediately following with military honors at Lakeview Cemetery, Pultneyville, NY. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to First United Presbyterian Church, 31 W. Main St., Sodus, NY 14551 or First Presbyterian Church of Arcadia, 209 W. Hickory St., Arcadia, FL 34266. Online condolences may be expressed at www.hsnorton.com.