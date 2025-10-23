What are you looking for?

LeBlanc, Steven

October 23, 2025
by WayneTimes.com

PALMYRA: Steve passed away on October 15, 2025 at age 61.  He was predeceased by his mother, Mary H. Cook and his sister, Pam.

Steve is survived by his wife of 11 years, Lori LeBlanc; father, Maurice (Dee) LeBlanc; brothers, Phil and Bill LeBlanc; step-children, Beau and Jake Bush; step grandchildren, Charlie, Ellie, McKinley, and Maddie; several nieces and nephews; and his spoiled 4-legged child, Oscar.

Services will be private.  To leave the family an online condolence, please visit Steve’s tribute wall www.murphyfuneralservices.com.

