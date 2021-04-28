Powered by Dark Sky
April 28th 2021, Wednesday
LeClair, Marilyn Ann

April 28, 2021

MARION: Went home to be with the Lord on April 27, 2021 at the age of 85. Survived by her loving husband of 64 years, Ted; Children, Margaret (Peter) Martens of Baldwinsville, NY, Ann (Mike) Filiatreau of Moline, IL, Alan (Sue) LeClair of Marion, NY, Gary (Denise) LeClair of Marion, NY, Barbara (Dave) Riordan of Pelham, NH, 8 grandchildren, 13 great-grandchildren,

several nieces and nephews.

Marilyn and Ted were married on April 27,1957 and lived most of their life together in Marion, NY. She retired from nursing many years ago from Newark Wayne Community Hospital. She covered many areas, but enjoyed most her many years of being an Ob/Gyn nurse and helped deliver many precious little ones.

There will be no prior calling hours. A Funeral Mass Service will be held 10AM Monday, at Our Lady of Guadalupe/St. Gregory Church, 3799 Union St., Marion, NY 14505 where masks and social distancing will be required. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in memory to the American Diabetes Associations, 160 Allen’s Creek Rd., Rochester, NY 14618.

Condolences may be expressed at www.stevensfhmarion.com

Local Weather

Recent Obituaries

