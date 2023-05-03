LeClair, Theodore

MARION: Went home to be with the Lord on May 1, 2023 at the age of 93. He is predeceased by his wife of 64 years, Marilyn. He is survived by his children, Margaret (Peter) Martens of Baldwinsville, NY, Ann (Mike) Filiatreau of Moline, IL, Alan (Sue) LeClair of Marion, NY, Gary (Denise) LeClair of Marion, NY, Barbara (Dave) Riordan of Pelham, NH; 8 grandchildren, 13 great-grandchildren, several nieces, nephews and his last remaining sibling, Joseph Norman LeClair; age 90.

Ted and Marilyn were married on April 27, 1957 and lived most of their life together in Marion, NY. He retired from Kodak in his mid fifties and in his retirement he enjoyed spending time traveling around the United States with his wife and other family. He enjoyed riding his Harley Davidson motorcycle for many years.

There will be no prior calling hours. A Funeral Mass will be held 10AM Saturday, May 6 at Stevens Funeral Home, 3896 Buffalo St., Marion, NY 14505 with a graveside service to follow. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in memory to the American Diabetes Association,

160 Allens Creek Rd., Rochester, NY 14618. Online condolences may be expressed at stevensfhmarion.com