June 15, 2021
Ledain, Donald (Buzz)

June 15, 2021

(07/23/1936-06/11/2021)

LEHIGH ACRES, FLORIDA:

Donald Ledain formerly of Newark passed away Friday, June 11, 2021 peacefully with family by his side in Florida.  He was a prior member of Lighthouse Baptist Church in Newark, NY and a current member of Lee Blvd Baptist Church in FL. He retired from Garlocks after 40+ years of service. He is survived by his loving wife of 64 years Linda Ledain, two children Beth (Eric) VanGee and Jerome (Patty) Ledain, three grandchildren Shawn (Kerry) VanGee, Jaret (Aleasha) Ledain and Kailey (Aaron) Ledain, four great grandchildren Elizabeth Bennett, Samantha VanGee, Cheyanne VanGee and Sara Ventura, three great -great grandchildren, several nieces and nephews and family and friends. A celebration of life was held with close family and friends. 

Ledain, Donald (Buzz)

