Lee, Brian S. 

WILLIAMSON: Passed away after a 15-month courageous battle with cancer on March 19, 2020 at age 50. Brian loved to spend time with friends snowmobiling in Canada. He also enjoyed hanging with his buddies out in the shop working on his 1965 Chevy Truck. Most importantly, he loved being with his family. Survived by his loving wife of 26 years, Holly; daughters: Zoey and Autumn Lee; mother: Gayle Lee; father: Junior (Janet) Lee; brother: David (Elizabeth) Lee; sister: Lynda (Scott) Debruhl; grandmother: Catherine LaDeane Lee; mother in law: Barbara Bullock; sisters in law: Stacy Barone and Melisa Bullock; many extended family members and numerous special friends. Calling hours will be held on (Tuesday) March 24, 2020 from 5pm – 7pm at Young Funeral Home, Williamson, NY. A private graveside service and burial will be held in Lake View Cemetery at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers, donations in loving memory of Brian can be made to: Pines of Peace or the Williamson Volunteer Ambulance Service. Online condolences can be expressed at www.youngfuneralhomeny.com