Lee, Eura L.

SODUS: Eura L. Lee went to be with her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ on Saturday March 23, 2024.

Eura was born April 13, 1944, in Auburndale, Florida to the late Reatha Mae Henry. Eura Lee moved to New York and began her life with late husband, Robert Lee on December 25, 1964. She began her employment with Xerox in 1967 and retired after 37 plus years of service.

Eura is survived by her daughter Melissa Lee; great – grandson Iain Henry – Blake; sisters, Peggy Bernard, Agnes Haughton, Viola Hansell and Charlotte Cleveland; brothers, Clifford and Robert Henry and Richard Cleveland; a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

She is preceded in death by her daughter Sandra White; granddaughter Felicia Henry; a sister Karen Cleveland; brothers Ulysses Jr., and Oliver Cleveland.

Friends and family are invited to call Friday April 5 from 6 – 7 PM at the, Church of God by Faith Sodus Center. A celebration of her life will be Saturday, April 6 at noon at the Church of God by Faith Sodus Center. Burial will follow in the Sodus Rural Cemetery where her physical body will be laid to rest next to her husband.