Lee, Harold C. 

NEWARK: Harold C. Lee, peacefully left this earthly place after several weeks at Strong Memorial Hospital in Rochester. Hal was a quiet, peace loving son, brother, husband, father and grandfather. Over his 84 years, he accomplished his many goals, living a full life. He will always be in our lives through his wife Alice; his daughter Tracy (Dan) McGrath; son Andrew; (Julia); six grandchildren and many nieces and nephews. Our loving thanks to his friends, Paula, Jack and Bill. There are no calling hours as the immediate family will be holding a graveside remembrance in Nondaga Cemetery in Bath, NY. Any remembrances please make them to a charity of your choice. May the Lord bless you and keep you; The Lord make his face to shine upon you and be gracious to you; The Lord lift up his countenance upon you And give you peace. www.murphyandsonsfuneralhome.com
