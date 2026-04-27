Leege, Dorothy Ann Shibley

NEWARK-NORTH CAROLINA: Dorothy Ann Shibley Leege, 91, passed away on Tuesday, December 23, 2025, at Stanley Total Living Center, Stanley, NC. She was born in Monroe, NY, daughter of the late Antonio Shibley and Blanche Warburton Shibley. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Donald Vincent Leege; and a number of siblings.

Mrs. Leege is survived by her daughters, Sharon Leege Herd (Richard) and Julie Bachman (David); her grandchildren, Jason Herd (Susan) and Stacey Hall (Joshua); her great-grandchildren, Kenlee, Samantha, and Jasey; her brother, Richard Shibley; and a number of nieces and nephews.

Services to celebrate her life will be held at 2:30 p.m. on Saturday May 9, 2026 at Schulz-Pusateri Funeral Home with Rev. Tim Barton officiating. The family will receive friends beginning at 2:00 p.m. on Saturday also at the funeral home. 103 Maple Ct. Newark, NY 14513.

Memorials may be made to Stanley Total Living Center, 514 Old Mount Holly Rd., Stanley, NC 28164.