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Times of Wayne County
P.O. Box 608 • Macedon, NY 14502
Phone: (315) 986-4300
Obituaries

Leege, Dorothy Ann Shibley

April 27, 2026
/ by WayneTimes.com

NEWARK-NORTH CAROLINA: Dorothy Ann Shibley Leege, 91, passed away on Tuesday, December 23, 2025, at Stanley Total Living Center, Stanley, NC. She was born in Monroe, NY, daughter of the late Antonio Shibley and Blanche Warburton Shibley. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Donald Vincent Leege; and a number of siblings.

Mrs. Leege is survived by her daughters, Sharon Leege Herd (Richard) and Julie Bachman (David); her grandchildren, Jason Herd (Susan) and Stacey Hall (Joshua); her great-grandchildren, Kenlee, Samantha, and Jasey; her brother, Richard Shibley; and a number of nieces and nephews.

Services to celebrate her life will be held at 2:30 p.m. on Saturday May 9, 2026 at Schulz-Pusateri Funeral Home with Rev. Tim Barton officiating. The family will receive friends beginning at 2:00 p.m. on Saturday also at the funeral home. 103 Maple Ct. Newark, NY 14513.

Memorials may be made to Stanley Total Living Center, 514 Old Mount Holly Rd., Stanley, NC 28164.

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Times of Wayne County

Phone: (315) 986-4300 • Fax: (315) 986-7271
P.O. Box 608 • Macedon, NY 14502
news@waynetimes.com
© 2025 Times of Wayne County | Portions are © 2025 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or distributed. Stock images by DepositPhotos.