Leeman, Galan E

MACEDON: Galan E Leeman passed away peacefully on Thursday, September 8th, 2022 at the age of 85. Galan is survived by Carol, his wife of almost 60 years. He is also survived by his son Kenneth (Wendy), daughter Christine LoTempio (Anthony); grandchildren Blake Leeman, Jason Good, Ethan Leeman, Christian Leeman, Steven LoTempio, and Elizabeth Leeman. Galan is also survived by his sister, Mary Lou Hibbard. Galan graduated from ACS in Beirut Lebanon in 1955. He is a US Army Veteran from 1962-1968 who was stationed in Ft. Ord and served in Germany. He retired from Prestress Supply in Lakeland, FL in June 1999. He became ordained in November 2000 and was blessed to be able to baptize all of his grandchildren.

A memorial service will be planned at a later date. In lieu of flowers, gifts may be made to the Newark Wayne Community Hospital Comfort Care East in memory of Galan Leeman to support others in their time of need. Checks should be mailed to: Rochester Regional Health Foundation, Attn: Galan Leeman Memorial, 330 Monroe Ave Ste 400, Rochester, NY 14607 Or can go online: https://www.rrhgive.org/giving