December 7th 2022, Wednesday
Leeuwen, Karol E. 

by WayneTimes.com
December 7, 2022

EAST PALMYRA: Karol E. Leeuwen, 76, passed away on Monday, December 5, 2022.

Friends may call from 4-7 PM on Saturday, December 10, 2022 at Paul L. Murphy & Sons Funeral Home, 127 East Miller St. in Newark. A funeral service will follow at 7pm.

In Leiu of Flowers, memorials in her name may be made to Pluta Center Cancer Foundation, 125 Red Creek Dr., Rochester, NY 14623 or the East Palmyra Presbyterian Church, 2062 Co. Rd. 224, Palmyra, NY 14522.

Karol was born in Newark on November 20, 1946 the daughter of the late Jacob and Lucile Harris Leenhouts.  She was a 1964 graduate of Newark Senior High School. On October 23, 1965 she married Dick Leeuwen. She was a life long resident of East Palmyra. After her career retirement she did what she enjoyed most gardening, baking, card making, treasure hunting at various little shops, “futzing” around the house and most of all making memories with family and close friends.   Karol was beautiful inside and out, she had a kind heart,  always doing for others no matter what. 

 Karol is survived by her husband Dick; a son a Richard (Samantha) Leeuwen of PA; a daughter Michele Leeuwen of Rochester; four grandchildren Jordan (Sterling), Connor, Sophie and Jake; a great grandson Ford;  three brothers Tim (Sue), Tom (Debbie), Jeff (Sue) Leenhouts and many nieces and nephews; two cats who never left her side Calvin and Hobbes.

www.murphyandsonsfuneralhome.com

