LeFever, Danial W.

NORTH ROSE: Age 61, passed away August 08, 2020, at his home. He was born in Sodus, August 08, 1959, son of Peter J. LeFever, and, Marie Gasper LeFever. After school he enlisted in the United States Army. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, the outdoors, spending time with his family and friends. He is predeceased by his father, Peter J. LeFever and father in-law Richard J. Dubois. Survived by his loving wife of 30 years, Gail Dubois LeFever, beloved son, Jakob LeFever, mother in-law Dolores Dubois, brother in-law Gary Dubois (Linda) and sister in-law Linda Dubois, mother, Marie LeFever, brothers, Andrew LeFever, and, Jonathan (Cora) LeFever, sisters, Katherine (Gordon) Pierce, Julie (Randy) Phillips, Elizabeth LeFever, Zeneta (Robert) Simpson, and, Christina LeFever, as well as many nieces, nephews, and great friends. There are no calling hours or services. A celebration of Life will be held on Saturday August 29, 2020 from 2:00 – 6:00 PM at Dan’s mother’s home. For those wishing to make contributions in Dan’s name they may do so to the Sodus Point Sportsman Club, 7812 Margaretta Rd., Sodus Point, NY 14555, or the American Heart Association, Heart.org . Farnsworth-Keysor Funeral Home, North Rose, is in care of the arrangements. www.catoredcreek.com