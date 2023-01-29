LeFevre, Carole Q.

NORTH ROSE: Carole Q. LeFevre, 83, of North Rose, passed away Friday, January 27, 2023, at her home surrounded by her family. She was born in Rochester, daughter of the late A. Earl Quinn, and Eleanor Wardell Quinn. She loved horses, golf, and was a TWIG volunteer for years at the Sodus Hospital.

She is survived by her husband, Dr. John LeFevre, daughters, Deirdre (Jaime) Ciaccia of Irondequit, Linda (Bucky) LeFevre Murray of Richmond VA., and son, John (Brenda) LeFevre of Rexford, NY, sisters, Bette Cox of Texas, and Joyce (Robert) Same of Arizona, grandchildren, Victor Ciaccia, Ava Ciaccia, Trey Murray, and Daniel Murray, as well as several nieces and nephews. She was a cherished wife, mother, and sister.

Funeral services are private, burial to take place at Huron Evergreen Cemetery. Arrangements in care of the Farnsworth-Keysor Funeral Home, North Rose. www.catoredcreek.com