LeFlore, Naomi (Smith) 

ALTON: Naomi LeFlore, 95, passed away peacefully Saturday, May 3, 2025 at Newark Wayne Community Hospital, with her family by her side.

The viewing will be Thursday, May 15, from 11 AM – 12:30 PM, at the Redeem Bethel Church, 4494 Sate Route 104, Williamson 14589. A funeral service will follow. Burial will follow at the Sodus Rural Cemetery. Repass will follow the burial at Sodus Center Fire Hall, 5521 Main Street, Sodus Center.

Naomi was born November 3, 1929 in Limestone, Florida, the daughter of the late Jack Smith and Iola Watson. She worked as a “grandmother” for the local schools and head start programs in Wayne County. She also worked in many area daycares and did housekeeping for many area families. Naomi enjoyed fishing, gardening, cooking, garage sales and taking care of her family.

She was a member of SanHill MBC, Lake Hamilton, FL under the leadership of Rev. Chappell. When her husband, Roy and their children relocated to NY, they joined First Corinthians Baptist Church, Sodus, under the leadership of Bishop Wesley and Pastor John Reed.

She is survived by her children Dorothy (Sabou) Matthias, Ethel (Ricky) Jackson and Roy D. LeFlore; grandchildren Laura Williams, Katrese Paige, Precious LeFlore, Tameeke Parker, Jarrod LeFlore and Isaiah Norsen; 17 great grandchildren; 3 great great grandchildren; 1 Goddaughter; a host of grandchildren, nieces, nephews and cousins. Naomi lived to see 5 generations.

Naomi is predeceased by her husband Roy L. LeFlore; daughters Deoris Franklin and Betty Jean Owens; a grandson John Edward LeFlore AKA “Junior”.