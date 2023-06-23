Powered by Dark Sky
°
___
______
  • Low Temp. ___°
  • High Temp. ___°
___
______
June 23rd 2023, Friday
°
   ___
  • TEMPERATURE
    ° | °
  • HUMIDITY
    %
  • WIND
    MPH
  • CLOUDINESS
    %
  • SUNRISE
  • SUNSET
  • SUN 25
    ° | °
    Cloudiness
    %
    Humidity
    %
  • MON 26
    ° | °
    Cloudiness
    %
    Humidity
    %
  • TUE 27
    ° | °
    Cloudiness
    %
    Humidity
    %
  • WED 28
    ° | °
    Cloudiness
    %
    Humidity
    %
  • THU 29
    ° | °
    Cloudiness
    %
    Humidity
    %
  • FRI 30
    ° | °
    Cloudiness
    %
    Humidity
    %
×
SUBSCRIBE TODAY: Save 40% OFF the newsstand price PLUS get online access FREE!
Subscribe Today: Get Home Delivery PLUS online access

Legacy, Jeanne

by WayneTimes.com
June 23, 2023

GOUVERNEUR: Jeanne E. Legacy, age 84, formerly of Gouverneur, passed away on June 22, 2023 in Auburn.

There will be no service at this time. Arrangements are with French Funeral Home in Gouverneur. Condolences may be shared online at www.frenchfuneralhomes.com.

Jeanne was born on July 28, 1938 in Ogdensburg to the late Erwin and Thelma (Nottel) Hentz. She attended school in Ogdensburg and married Darrell Legacy on February 25, 1978 and were re-married on July 9, 1995. A previous marriage to Raymond Bowman ended in divorce.

Jeanne enjoyed knitting, crocheting, making dolls, reading, and playing bingo. Most of all, Jeanne loved being with her family.

Jeanne is survived by her husband, Darrell Legacy, 5 children, Timothy Bowman, Carol Deuel, William Bowman, Dawn Shove, and Wayne Bowman, and siblings, June Camadge, David Hentz, and Albert Boclair, many grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and great-great grandchildren.

She is predeceased by a son, Edward Bowman, and siblings, Sandra Clark, Thomas Hentz, and Ronald Hentz. 

Donations in Jeanne’s memory may be made to St. James Catholic Church, 164 East Main St., Gouverneur NY 13642.

Local Weather

Recent Obituaries

Legacy, Jeanne

GOUVERNEUR: Jeanne E. Legacy, age 84, formerly of Gouverneur, passed away on June 22, 2023 in Auburn. There will be no service at this time. Arrangements are with French Funeral Home in Gouverneur. Condolences may be shared online at www.frenchfuneralhomes.com. Jeanne was born on July 28, 1938 in Ogdensburg to the late Erwin and Thelma […]

Read More
Fowler, Kathryn “Kate” 

CLYDE: Passed away peacefully Sunday, June 18, 2023 at the age of 92. She was a lifelong resident of Clyde. Predeceased by husband Harvey in 2022, they were married 73 years. Also by brother, Roger (Mitzi) Butler and sister, Betty Lou (Charles) Baker.  Survived by children Patricia, Harvey (Nancy) Jr., Julie (Joe) Mestnik, Mark (Diana).  […]

Read More
© 2019 Times of Wayne County | Portions are © 2019 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or distributed.
twitter-squarefacebook-square