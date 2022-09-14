Legg, Cheryl L. (née Debadts) 

ONTARIO: Age 70, passed away peacefully in her sleep at home on the evening of September 8th. Dementia took her more quickly than she or her family could have imagined possible. Predeceased by her father, Abraham “Junior” DeBadts. Survived by her husband of 49 years, Roger, her daughter, Danielle, her mother, Evelyn DeBadts, brothers and sisters, extended family, and numerous friends.

After retiring from Thomson Reuters, she volunteered with the Ontario Chamber of Commerce, and the American Legion Ladies Auxillary. Many people may know Cheryl from her tireless organizing of the Ontario Holiday Craft show. When not volunteering she enjoyed gardening, time spent with her family, and their companion animals, a rescue dog, Theodore Figaro “Fig” Roosevelt, and two rescue cats, Kitty Hawk and E. Betty White.

A Celebration of Cheryl’s life will be held on Tuesday, September 20th at the Myers-Ingraham American Legion, Post 428, in Ontario (6180 Knickerbocker Road) from 6 pm-8 pm. We ask that you bring your favorite photo (or photos) of Cheryl, and memories to share. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Second Hand Dog Rescue (https://bit.ly/CLegg) or Mockingbird Farm Animal Sanctuary.