Lehman, Sandra (Dunk)

HOPEWELL: Age 80, passed away peacefully, on Wednesday, April 29, 2020, with her family by her side. She is survived by her husband of 61 years, Charles Lehman; son, Bob (Brenda) Lehman; loving granddaughters, Rebecca and Emily; sister, Roberta (Leonard, Jr.) Main; several nieces and nephews; and many dear friends. She was predeceased by her daughter, Eileen Marie Lehman in 2009. Sandy was a member of the Palmyra Reform Church, Hopewell Historical Society and Hopewell Volunteer Fire Department Auxiliary. She enjoyed baking, gardening, feeding the birds and spending time with family and friends. A celebration of her life will be held at a later date and time to be announced. Interment will be in Palmyra Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to the Hopewell Historical Society, c/o John Stoddard, 2774 Co. Rd. 47, Canandaigua, NY 14424 or Ontario County Humane Society, 2976 Co. Rd. 48, Canandaigua, NY 14424. Arrangements are by Johnson-Kennedy Funeral Home, Inc., Canandaigua. Condolences may be offered at www.johnsonkennedy.com.