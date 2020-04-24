Obituaries
Lehn, Matie
LYONS: Matie Lehn, at the wonderful age of 102, passed away peacefully Wednesday, April 22, 2020 at the Wayne County Nursing Home. Keeping with Matie’s wishes, no calling hours or services. A celebration of life will be planned at a later date. Burial will be in Elmwood Cementary in Lyons. Matie was born July 28th, 1917. Daughter of Matie (Eyre) and William Pulver in Fairville, New York. She is survived by her loving, caring, devoted daughters, Barbara Lehn, Beverly Acchione (Bruce) of Lyons and Karen Lehn of Honolulu, Hawaii, special grandchildren Brooke Acchione of SanDeigo, California and Bret Acchione (Ashley) of Baldwinsville, New York; a special niece and several nephews. She was predecessed by her husband of 43 years, Edward, and 7 brothers and 4 sisters. A special thank you to her special gals at the Nursing Home for great care over 11 years. Arrangements by Boeheim-Pusateri Funeral Home, Lyons NY. Visit www.pusaterifunerals.com
Latest News
PGA Tour hopes to resume in June at Colonial with no fans
By Doug Ferguson AP Golf Writer The PGA Tour laid out an ambitious plan Thursday to resume its season the...
Home restrictions on New Yorkers extended another month
By KAREN MATTHEWS, MARINA VILLENEUVE and MICHAEL HILL Associated Press NEW YORK (AP) New York planned for a long fight...
Trump faces global resistance to US plan to cut WHO funding
WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump faced international resistance Thursday as he defended his plan to cut U.S. payments to...
Recent Obituaries
Lehn, Matie
LYONS: Matie Lehn, at the wonderful age of 102, passed away peacefully Wednesday, April 22, 2020 at the Wayne County...
Bacher, Robert A
ONTARIO: April 22, 2020, at age 86. He is survived by his wife of 65 years, Joanne; children Phillip (Barb),...
Gordon, Janet L.
MACEDON: Janet passed away on April 21, 2020 at age 58. She was a beloved daughter, sister, aunt and friend. ...