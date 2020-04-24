Lehn, Matie 

LYONS: Matie Lehn, at the wonderful age of 102, passed away peacefully Wednesday, April 22, 2020 at the Wayne County Nursing Home. Keeping with Matie’s wishes, no calling hours or services. A celebration of life will be planned at a later date. Burial will be in Elmwood Cementary in Lyons. Matie was born July 28th, 1917. Daughter of Matie (Eyre) and William Pulver in Fairville, New York. She is survived by her loving, caring, devoted daughters, Barbara Lehn, Beverly Acchione (Bruce) of Lyons and Karen Lehn of Honolulu, Hawaii, special grandchildren Brooke Acchione of SanDeigo, California and Bret Acchione (Ashley) of Baldwinsville, New York; a special niece and several nephews. She was predecessed by her husband of 43 years, Edward, and 7 brothers and 4 sisters. A special thank you to her special gals at the Nursing Home for great care over 11 years. Arrangements by Boeheim-Pusateri Funeral Home, Lyons NY. Visit www.pusaterifunerals.com